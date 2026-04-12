A fire at a cold storage warehouse in South Korea’s southern county of Wando killed two firefighters, after authorities recovered the body of a second responder who had been missing.

The blaze broke out at about 8:25 a.m. in a warehouse in Gunoe-myeon, Wando County, South Jeolla Province, prompting an emergency response, according to officials.

The two firefighters were trapped inside the facility while battling the blaze. One was found in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead, while the other — initially unaccounted for — was also discovered dead during search operations.

Authorities said they are working to bring the fire under control. A full investigation into the cause and extent of the damage will begin once the blaze is extinguished.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered all relevant agencies to deploy “all available personnel and equipment” to rescue the trapped responders and prevent further casualties, including through strict site control and evacuation measures.