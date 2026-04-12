The average number of unresolved cases per prosecutor nearly doubled last year, data showed Sunday, partly due to a sharp drop in the number of prosecutors on the job with many dispatched to special counsel probes and more quitting ahead of a massive reform in the prosecution system.

The average number of unresolved cases per prosecutor nationwide rose from 73.4 in December 2024 to 135.7 in November 2025, marking an increase of 1.8 times in 11 months, according to the data compiled by Yonhap News Agency.

The sharp rise in unresolved cases came as more than 100 prosecutors were dispatched last year to three special counsel investigations into corruption allegations involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, as well as the death of a young Marine. Currently, 54 prosecutors remain assigned to the three special counsel teams to support indictments.

In addition, five prosecutors were dispatched to another special counsel probe in December over allegations involving e-commerce operator Coupang, while 12 were assigned in February to a special counsel team tasked with a second probe into allegations not addressed in the three special counsel probes involving Yoon and his wife.

Further strain has come from prosecutors opting to resign or take leave amid mounting workloads and declining morale ahead of a planned overhaul of the prosecution system in October.

A total of 175 prosecutors resigned last year -- the highest figure in a decade -- and 58 more stepped down in the first three months of this year, according to the data.

Beginning in October, a serious crimes investigation agency and an indictment agency will replace the current prosecution service structure, separating investigative and indictment powers as part of sweeping judicial reform aimed at curbing the prosecution's authority. (Yonhap)