Cheong Wa Dae was set to convene an emergency economic review meeting Sunday with relevant ministries to coordinate responses to potential impacts from persisting tensions in the Middle East.

Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, will preside over the meeting, set to be held at 2 p.m., joined by vice ministers from the finance, foreign affairs, industry, energy and public safety ministries, along with senior presidential aides, according to the presidential office.

Participants are expected to discuss ways to swiftly implement the 26.2 trillion-won ($17.7 billion) supplementary budget approved by the Cabinet on Saturday, as well as South Korea's response from the fallout from the Middle East conflict amid high-level talks between the United States and Iran. (Yonhap)