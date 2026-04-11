President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday said that more should be done to uphold universal human rights, in an apparent response to commentary by the Israeli foreign ministry on his social media post.

“It is disappointing that the criticism from people around the world who are suffering and struggling because of actions that are anti-human-rights and anti-international-law is not being reflected upon,” Lee wrote in a post on X. He did not specify whom the post was directed at, but included a link to a news article about Israel’s response to his post on Friday.

“When I am in pain, others are in just as much pain. It is only natural to feel sorry when someone suffers because of my needs.”

Lee went on to say that Korea is experiencing difficulties because of unexpected and unrelated developments.

“For the sake of universal human rights and the national interest of the Republic of Korea, I will try harder to find what more can be done.”

Lee’s post on X appeared to be a direct response to an earlier post by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which it denounced him and accused him of trivializing the Holocaust.

“The remarks by the President of Korea, Lee Jae Myung, including the trivialization of the massacre of Jews on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, are unacceptable and warrant strong condemnation,” the Israeli ministry said in a social media post.

The ministry was responding to Lee’s post on Friday, in which the South Korean president reposted a video from an account run by a user who claims to be a Muslim Palestinian. The video shows a body being pushed off a roof by armed Israeli soldiers.

In his post, Lee wrote that if the video is real, the matter should be looked into, and that wartime homicide was no different from atrocities such as the Holocaust and the sexual enslavement of women by the Japanese Empire before and during World War II.

Later in the day, Lee made another post stating that the video was from 2024, and that the incident had been investigated and follow-up measures taken.

In its response to Lee’s initial post, the Israeli ministry also said that Lee had raised the 2024 matter “for some strange reason” and took issue with the lack of comments about Iranian and Hezbollah attacks against Israel.