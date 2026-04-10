President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that concerns over artificial intelligence replacing jobs should not be overstated, calling for a measured approach while acknowledging the need for policy responses.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions at the presidential office, Lee said there was “no need to have excessive fear” over AI-driven job displacement.

Citing past cases such as the adoption of smart factories, Lee noted that productivity gains had often been accompanied by increased employment, as additional manpower was needed to operate and improve new systems.

“I also have serious concerns about the introduction of AI,” Lee said. However, because the shift was “unavoidable,” the focus should be on preparing countermeasures.

He called on labor groups to take a more active role in shaping policy responses, urging them to propose practical alternatives from the field.

“If labor presents viable measures, the government will accept them to the fullest extent possible and implement them as national policy,” Lee said.

Labor representatives, however, raised concerns that the impact of AI — particularly physical AI — could go beyond job transformation and lead to outright job losses, calling for stronger safeguards, including mandatory labor impact assessments.

Lee also suggested expanding the role of worker-led cooperatives in cases where businesses shut down, saying employees could take over operations with government support. He added that the government would seek to increase the role of social enterprises in public service outsourcing.

Meanwhile, Lee asked the KCTU to return to the Economic, Social and Labor Council, a tripartite body involving labor, business and government, emphasizing the need for regular and institutionalized dialogue.

“Open and continuous dialogue is essential if we are to change social systems,” he said, adding that his administration would ensure the process is not merely symbolic.