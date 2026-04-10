Seoul shares closed higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investor sentiment improved on optimism over upcoming US-Iran negotiations following a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East. The Korean won strengthened against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 80.86 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,858.87, extending weekly gains to nearly 9 percent despite lingering geopolitical concerns.

Trading volume was moderate at 989.96 million shares worth 23.43 trillion won ($15.8 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 716 to 163.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 1.1 trillion won worth of shares, while institutions and retail investors sold a net 294 billion won and 1.23 trillion won, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.58 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.83 percent.

Investor sentiment was supported by developments in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday authorized direct talks with Lebanon aimed at disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah, a move seen as reinforcing ceasefire efforts.

Netanyahu has said no formal ceasefire agreement exists between Israel and Lebanon.

The United States and Iran are expected to begin talks over the weekend to formalize ceasefire terms. US President Donald Trump said he is optimistic about reaching an agreement, while warning Tehran against disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Kospi rebounded toward the 5,800 level on expectations that ceasefire negotiations will proceed as planned over the coming weeks," Kim Joo-yeon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

Most large-cap stocks advanced.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.98 percent to 206,000 won, and its chip rival SK hynix jumped 2.91 percent to 1,027,000 won.

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Industries jumped 3.86 percent to 1,507,000 won, and leading shipping firm HMM rose 3.84 percent to 21,650 won.

Among decliners, leading refiner SK Innovation fell 1.29 percent to 122,400 won, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.14 percent to 412,000 won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,482.5 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., unchanged from the previous session. (Yonhap)