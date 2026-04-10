A joint K-culture investment firm backed by Jay-Z’s investment arm and Hanwha Asset Management is set to complete core staffing by June, with a launch possible as early as this year, according to an exclusive Herald Business report Friday.

Citing investment banking sources, the report said, MarcyPen Asia — a joint venture between MarcyPen Capital Partners and Hanwha Asset Management — has begun recruiting key personnel, including a vice president and senior associates. The firm plans to finalize hiring by April, with onboarding targeted for June.

Initial hiring will be limited to fewer than 10 staff members, focusing on core investment and support functions, with additional recruitment expected as assets under management expand.

The firm has also begun consultations with financial regulators, a necessary step before launching a private equity business in Korea. While the timeline remains subject to regulatory approval, sources expect operations could begin in the second half of the year if the process proceeds smoothly.

“Hiring for both investment professionals and internal control staff is under review,” a Hanwha Asset Management official was cited as saying, adding that the launch schedule will depend on regulatory approval.

MarcyPen Asia aims to raise around $500 million, targeting institutional investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and high-net-worth individuals.

MarcyPen Capital Partners — co-founded by Jay-Z — was formed in 2024 through the merger of Marcy Capital Partners and the investment arm of Pendulum Holdings. The firm currently manages about $1.1 billion in assets, with a focus on global culture, consumer and lifestyle investments.

While initially emphasizing K-culture, MarcyPen Asia is expected to broaden its scope to Asia more widely, targeting companies that can bridge Eastern and Western markets.

In its job description for senior roles, the firm described its ambition as becoming “a leading growth investment platform” that partners with high-potential consumer, lifestyle and cultural companies across Korea and Asia.

The venture will operate as a growth equity firm, investing in established companies to accelerate expansion, rather than early-stage startups or buyout-focused private equity. It plans to focus on sectors such as beauty, food and beverage, fashion, health, media and sports — industries with strong cross-cultural scalability.