BANGKOK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lau Yee Wa has been awarded the Grand Prize at the Chommanard International Women's Literary Award 2026, marking a major milestone as the prize expands from a national to an international platform. Her novel "Tongueless" was selected from more than 70 entries across 13 countries and territories, including ASEAN, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The award, presented in collaboration between Bangkok Bank and Praphansarn Publishing, carries a prize of 500,000 baht.

The announcement was made during the Elite Plus Magazine 12th Anniversary Gala Celebration, attended by leading figures in the literary and business communities.

A regional literary platform Eight finalists were shortlisted, representing diverse voices across Asia, including writers from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Their works explored identity, memory, culture, and social change. Ahead of the awards night, finalists joined cultural programs in Thailand, including a visit to Ayutthaya and a media and publishing tour in Bangkok, aimed at deepening engagement with Thailand's literary ecosystem.

A voice beyond borders Accepting the award, Lau said she never expected Tongueless—first published in Hong Kong in 2019—to be translated into multiple languages or gain international recognition. She described the novel as a story rooted in Hong Kong's education system, portraying the struggles of teachers within a rigid, exam-driven environment. Though not intended as a political work, she said it reflects deeper questions about identity, language, and freedom.

Her speech, themed "Deschooling Society for Global Peace," highlighted the need to rethink education systems and reclaim individual voice and agency.

Five ideas for 'deschooling' Lau outlined five reflections, including:

She concluded by pledging to continue her work as a writer as part of a "quiet revolution" to expand freedom of thought. The award underscores the growing role of women's literature as a force for cultural dialogue and social change across the region.