Devsisters brings film characters into CookieRun in its latest crossover

A collaboration between two major entertainment properties is underway, as one of South Korea’s most durable mobile game hits, CookieRun: Kingdom, joins forces with Netflix’s animated feature “KPop Demon Hunters.”

According to Devsisters, the company behind the Cookie Run franchise, the crossover centers on Huntrix, a trio of K-pop performers who lead a parallel life as guardians of the world’s spiritual gates in the film. The three characters have been adapted into playable figures within CookieRun: Kingdom.

Also appearing in the game are the five members of Saja Boys, the fictional demon idol group, along with the fan-favorite tiger character Derpy, all rendered as nonplayable characters.

The Korean voice cast for Huntrix and Saja Boys includes returning performers such as Shin Nari and Min Seung-woo, reprising their roles from the original production.

“This collaboration is particularly meaningful as it brings together a global intellectual property with more than 300 million cumulative users and an animated film that has fueled a worldwide interest in Korean popular culture,” Devsisters said in a statement.

“The story of K-pop hunters confronting malevolent forces is expected to resonate with the narrative framework of CookieRun: Kingdom, in which characters similarly defend their world from encroaching darkness.”

The collaboration is scheduled to run through May 7.

The partnership follows a series of earlier major collaborations for the game, including “Wicked,” the K-pop group BTS and The Walt Disney Company.

Released in 2021, CookieRun: Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile title that combines elements of role-playing and city-building, and has become one of the most widely played games in Korea.