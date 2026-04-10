Taemin of Shinee is ready to make his historic solo debut at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday.

He will take to the Mojave Stage at the festival held in California, US, as the first-ever Korean male solo performer.

Acknowledging that he is feeling “honored and grateful” to be part of the lineup, the veteran musician told Jennifer Hudson on her show earlier this month: “There is a saying in Korea, ‘Big opportunities come three times in life’ … and this is one of them.”

During the 50-minute set, he is expected to perform not only a medley of hit songs but also songs that have yet to be unveiled. The set list is likely to include his first English-language single, “Long Way Home,” which dropped last month.