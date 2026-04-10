President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday night expressed his hope that an escaped wolf will be returned to the zoo unharmed and that no human casualties occur while it is on the loose.

"Police and fire authorities, as well as military forces, are now making their best efforts for the safe capture and rescue (of the wolf)" Lee wrote on his X account. "I hope no human casualties occur, and I hope Neuk-gu will return safely unharmed."

Named Deuk-gu, the male wolf born in 2024 has been unaccounted for since escaping from Daejeon's O World on Wednesday.

South Korean authorities are continuing to conduct large-scale search and rescue operations in Daejeon.

According to Daejeon municipal authorities, the wolf appears to be wandering around hills near the zoo, but the rescue efforts were complicated by rain on Thursday. Authorities said they were not considering shooting down the wolf.