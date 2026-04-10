Inditex’s global fashion brand Zara is expanding into same-day and overnight delivery in Korea, stepping up efforts to strengthen its logistics competitiveness.

According to Fashion Biz on Friday, the company recently introduced two new options via its online platform: same-day delivery for orders placed before 11:30 a.m., arriving by midnight, and overnight delivery for orders placed before 7 p.m., delivered by 7 a.m. the next day. The move adds to its existing standard shipping, which typically takes two to three days.

Faster delivery is expected to enhance Zara’s core strength of rapid inventory turnover, while reinforcing cooperation between its online and offline channels. Leveraging its nationwide store network and inventory data, the brand will optimize its logistics — potentially reshaping competition with e-commerce-focused players.

However, the report said, profitability remains a key challenge.

Overnight delivery typically relies on dedicated fulfillment centers and entails higher labor and logistics costs. Without sufficient demand, sustaining the service over the long term could prove difficult.

Zara previously tested overnight delivery in 2022 through a partnership with Mesh Korea, operating a fulfillment center in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. The service was halted after about five months due to the partner’s financial difficulties. Uniqlo also introduced a similar overnight delivery service in 2022, but later suspended it.