The South Korean won strengthened against the US dollar Friday, supported by eased risk sentiment after Israel signaled its willingness to hold talks with Lebanon in support of the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

The won opened at 1,475.1 per dollar, up 7.4 won from the previous session.

The gain came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he had authorized direct talks with Lebanon "as soon as possible," aimed at disarming Hezbollah militants and establishing relations between the neighboring countries, according to foreign media reports.

Netanyahu earlier said there is no ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, though the US and Iran agreed Wednesday to a two-week ceasefire to halt their monthlong conflict.

Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon and Iran's restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have been seen as factors undermining efforts to uphold the ceasefire and ultimately end the conflict.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a deal with Iran on Thursday, while warning Tehran over the interference with shipping in the crucial waterway.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.11 percent to 98.92 Friday. (Yonhap)