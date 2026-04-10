Nine Korean works have been officially invited to perform at the Avignon Festival in France this July, organizers said, marking the first time Korean productions have received an official invitation to one of the world's most prestigious annual performing arts festivals.

Among the highlights, Nobel laureate Han Kang's novel "We Do Not Part" will be presented at a lecture-performance titled "Oiseau" at the Cour d'honneur in Avignon on July 15 and 16. French actress Isabelle Huppert and Korean actress Lee Hye-young will read the first chapter of the novel, which depicts the tragedy of the April 3 Jeju massacre.

Prior to the event, Han will meet with readers on July 12. The rest of the author's schedule has yet to be announced.

Other Korean productions selected include "1 Degree Celsius," "Island Story," "Kin: Yeonhee Project I," "Muljil" and "Snow, Snow, Snow."

In addition, playwright Koo Ja-ha, the first Asian recipient of the prestigious International Ibsen Award, will present three works: "Cuckoo," "Haribo Kimchi" and "The History of Korean Western Theatre."

The festival, which runs from July 4-25, has designated Korean as its official guest language this year to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and France. Notably, the festival will make its Asian debut in South Korea in October as part of the Seoul Performing Arts Festival taking place from Oct. 10-15. (Yonhap)