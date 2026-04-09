MILAN, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC will unveil the European version of the AION UT at its European Premiere on April 13 in Milan, Italy — a city that stands for world-class design, creativity, and craftsmanship, and the natural home for a car that was designed here.

The compact electric hatchback is the second AION model to enter the European market, following the introduction of the AION V last year. With the AION UT, GAC is targeting the heart of the European market: urban customers who need a car that fits their city without compromising on what's inside.

Expect More

The AION UT is built around a simple promise: Expect More. More design, more space, more range — in a footprint made for European cities. At just 4,300 mm in length, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase optimised for urban agility, AION UT delivers one of the biggest interiors in its segment, proving that compact on the outside doesn't mean compromise on the inside.

Designed in Milan. Assembled in Austria.

The European version of AION UT was designed at GAC's European Advanced Design Center in Milan, engineered through the company's global R&D network spanning three countries and five regions, and is assembled locally at Magna International's facility in Graz, Austria, where series production officially began on March 18, 2026.

Local assembly is central to GAC's European strategy. Under the guiding principle "In Europe, for Europe," the company has established manufacturing in Austria, a parts and logistics centre in Rotterdam, and commercial operations in Amsterdam.

The AION UT European Premiere will take place on April 13, 2026 in Milan.

AION UT

AION UT is an electric hatchback with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, offering one of the biggest interior spaces in the segment. With a range of up to 430 km (WLTP) and fast charging from 30–80% in just 24 minutes (DC charging), AION UT is designed for confident everyday use across Europe.

About GAC

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Guangzhou, GAC Group has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for 13 consecutive years. With comprehensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and brands including GAC, AION and HYPTEC, GAC Group is dedicated to intelligent, high-quality, and sustainable mobility.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.