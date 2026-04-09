The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said Thursday that hazing and other abusive practices occurred during basic training for cadet candidates at the Korea Air Force Academy.

The commission recommended that the academy’s head discipline those involved and that the Air Force chief of staff conduct a special inspection.

Cadet candidates have been accepted to military academies but have not yet formally enrolled.

The case stems from a complaint filed in February by a candidate who said he withdrew from the academy after being subjected to physical and verbal abuse during training.

He alleged that instructors and others insulted him while striking his knees and lower back, despite being aware of prior injuries. He also said he was forced to rapidly consume a 1.5-liter drink and a large loaf of bread, and was denied meals twice when he failed to comply.

A February survey conducted by the commission of 79 cadet candidates pointed to broader patterns of abuse.

Twenty respondent said they had been forced to eat food as a form of punishment. Another 36 said they had experienced or witnessed cases in which candidates were denied meals, while 31 reported human rights violations.

Some respondents said they were told they would be denied meals unless they finished a large bread roll and drink within 10 minutes, leading to forced overeating and vomiting. Others said they were ordered to perform push-ups naked in a bathhouse.

There were also accounts of candidates being made to perform 50 to 100 push-ups or burpees in areas without surveillance and being forced to crawl on all fours.

The academy acknowledged that disciplinary training had taken place but denied that it was excessive.

The commission, however, found the allegations credible and urged corrective measures.

It also recommended that the defense minister establish a legal basis for the training program, noting that cadet candidates are effectively subject to military-style discipline despite remaining civilians.