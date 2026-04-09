An umbrella teachers’ union on Thursday called for stronger legal protections after a middle school student assaulted a teacher in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, leaving her with injuries requiring two weeks of treatment.

The Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations said the incident occurred in March, with a 13-year-old boy assaulting a female teacher during class. The teacher was taken to a nearby emergency room following the attack.

“Another case of a teacher being injured by a student has occurred at the start of the semester,” the federation said in a statement. “Fundamental measures must be put in place to address the repeated problem of student assaults.”

The case has been referred to the Regional Committee for the Protection of Teachers’ Rights and is scheduled for review on April 20.

Data from the National Assembly Library show that an average of 3.5 cases of physical or sexual violence against teachers by students occurred each day in 2024. The daily average rose to 4.1 in the first half of 2025, indicating a worsening trend.

“A teacher assaulted by a student is left to stand in front of the classroom while coping with trauma,” said Kang Joo-ho, president of the federation. “It is unjust that acts constituting assault under criminal law are effectively overlooked.”

Kang pointed to what he described as a gap in accountability, noting that, unlike violence between students, assaults against teachers are not recorded in a student’s school record and therefore do not affect university admissions.

“This sends the wrong message to students and parents that assaulting a teacher carries little consequence,” he said.

Lee Sang-ho, head of the federation’s Gyeonggi branch, urged the National Assembly to revise relevant laws so that such cases are formally recorded.

“This case highlights not only individual misconduct but also systemic gaps in protecting teachers’ rights,” Lee said. “Serious violations, including assault and injury, must be reflected in student records.”