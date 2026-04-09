Firefighters were searching for one worker who disappeared after a Navy submarine caught fire while undergoing maintenance Thursday at a shipyard in the southeastern city of Ulsan, officials said.

The fire broke out on the ROKS Hong Beom-do docked at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. shipyard at 1:58 p.m., prompting some 40 people inside the vessel to evacuate.

Fire authorities got the blaze fully under control at 3:56 p.m. after deploying some 30 pieces of equipment, but the vessel is reportedly full of smoke.

Officials are currently searching for the missing woman in her 60s, identified as a cleaner from a contractor.

The submarine had entered the shipyard to undergo hull and equipment maintenance. (Yonhap)