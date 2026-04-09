SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus vow security overhaul after data breaches

South Korea’s ICT minister and leaders of the country’s three major telecom operators on Thursday pledged sweeping reforms to restore public trust, ease household costs and expand investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said Deputy Prime Minister and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon met with the SK Telecom CEO Jung Jai-hun, KT Corp. CEO Park Yoon-young and LG Uplus CEO Hong Bum-shik in Seoul. It marked their first joint meeting since new leadership took office at SK Telecom and KT.

The meeting took place amid rapid change in the telecom sector, which faces mounting pressure to rebuild credibility while keeping pace with technological shifts.

The three operators issued a joint declaration, pledging to strengthen cybersecurity, align more closely with government policies on universal connectivity, and step up investment in AI and next-generation networks.

They said they would build a security framework resilient against cyber threats, ensure all citizens have access to high-quality telecom services, and take the lead in advancing AI-driven innovation to bolster Korea’s global digital competitiveness.

In his opening remarks, Bae pointed to last year’s cybersecurity incidents as a turning point.

“Following last year’s hacking incidents, the weight of responsibility and the role of telecom operators have become even clearer,” he said. “Now is the time to go beyond simply pledging not to repeat past mistakes and deliver a level of transformation that people can truly feel.”

“It is important to contribute to people’s livelihoods by ensuring universal basic telecommunications access and to take the lead in shaping the future of an AI-driven society through proactive investment,” he added.

Restoring trust topped Thursday’s agenda. The government called for a broad overhaul of cybersecurity practices and stronger safeguards to prevent future breaches. It also urged telecom operators to help build support systems for vulnerable users in the event of digital incidents, in line with the revised Digital Inclusion Act.

Easing telecom costs was another focus. The three carriers agreed to align with the government’s policy on basic connectivity and expand practical benefits, including broader voice and messaging support for older users.

They also discussed new pricing schemes, including bundled plans featuring 5G services in the 20,000 won ($13.50) range, as part of a broader overhaul of the fee structure. The average cost of 5G plans currently stands at around 53,000 won.

Service quality was also on the agenda. The companies agreed to continue upgrading public network infrastructure, including shifting subway Wi-Fi from LTE to 5G and improving connectivity on high-speed rail. They also plan to collaborate on public services built on their own AI models using telecom platforms.

Looking ahead, Bae stressed the importance of investment in next-generation and intelligent networks, calling them "an essential national infrastructure investment.”

He reaffirmed the government’s plan to support research and development and large-scale pilot projects, while urging telecom operators to expand investment in AI data centers and advanced network capabilities.

The minister also called for closer monitoring of potential supply chain disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, asking companies to ensure stable service delivery under any circumstances.

Bae said the government plans to make such meetings a regular fixture.

“We will regularize these meetings so that today’s agenda does not end as a one-time discussion, and strengthen public-private cooperation to ensure that results people can actually feel are delivered in the field without disruption,” the minister said.

“Telecommunications is a core foundation of both people’s daily lives and national competitiveness, and we expect the industry to play a pivotal role in stabilizing livelihoods and strengthening global leadership in the AI era,” he added.