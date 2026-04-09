SEOUL, South Korea, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) said it has built the world's first ammonia-powered vessel and held a naming ceremony on March 9 for two such ships at its Ulsan shipyard.

The ceremony marked the naming of two 46,000-cubic-meter mid-sized gas carriers equipped with dual-fuel (DF) engines.

About 70 officials and employees attended the event, including Joo Won-ho, President and head of HHI's Naval & Special Ship Business Unit; Nicolas Saverys, Chairman of Exmar; and H. E. Bruno Jans, Belgium's ambassador to South Korea.

The two vessels were named "Antwerpen" and "Arlon," after cities in Belgium. They are the first and second of four ammonia-powered mid-sized gas carriers ordered by Exmar LPG France, a subsidiary of Belgian shipping company Exmar, in 2023 and 2024. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner in May and late July, respectively, following final outfitting.

The vessels measure 190 meters in length, 30.4 meters in width and 18.8 meters in height, and are equipped with three cargo tanks designed and built using HHI's proprietary technology, enabling the safe transport of liquefied gas cargoes such as ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). They also feature a shaft generator, which produces electricity using the propulsion engine's rotating shaft, and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, further enhancing their environmental performance.

The vessels are also equipped with advanced detection and mitigation systems, including an ammonia gas detector for real-time leak monitoring and an ammonia purge recovery unit, ensuring a high level of safety.

Ammonia (NH3), an eco-friendly, carbon-free fuel, can be stored in pressurized tanks at around 8 bar or in refrigerated tanks at -33°C without the need for cryogenic technology. In liquid form, it has about 1.7 times higher storage density than liquefied hydrogen (-253°C) at the same volume, making it suitable for large-scale, long-distance transport and storage of hydrogen.

A net-zero roadmap released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that ammonia will account for 8% of marine fuel demand in 2030, rising to 46% by 2050, indicating that demand for ammonia-powered vessels is expected to grow significantly.

"It is very meaningful for us to have built the world's first ammonia-powered vessel, which requires advanced technical expertise. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in the global eco-friendly ship market through ongoing technological innovation," said Joo Won-ho, head of HHI's Naval & Special Ship Business Unit.

HHI has secured orders for a total of eight ammonia-powered vessels from companies including Exmar and Trafigura. The company has also led the next-generation eco-friendly fuel ship market, having delivered the world's first methanol-powered petrochemical product carrier in 2016 and the world's first methanol-powered container ship in 2023.