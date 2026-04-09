India’s International Buddhist Confederation and South Korea’s lay Buddhist community under the Jogye order discussed future cooperation at the Seoul International Buddhism Expo, or Bexpo 2026, April 4.

In a courtesy meeting, IBC Director General Abhijit Halder and Jung Won-ju, president of the Lay Buddhist Association of the Jogye Order and chair of Daewoo Engineering & Construction, agreed to enhance cultural and spiritual ties between India and South Korea through shared Buddhist heritage.

Buddhism, which originated in India, was introduced to Korea in the fourth century during the Three Kingdoms period.

Established in 2012, the IBC is a New Delhi-based global platform that connects monastic orders, organizations and lay institutions across 39 countries, with more than 320 member bodies.

Halder highlighted initiatives such as the Global Buddhist Summit, the Asian Buddhist Summit and the International Buddhist Media Conclave to promote dialogue within the global Buddhist community.

“We aim to connect Korea’s younger generations with the Buddha Dhamma while addressing modern challenges,” Halder said.

Buddha Dhamma, or Dharma, refers to the Buddha’s teachings on the nature of existence and the path to liberation from suffering, or nirvana.

Jung underscored the need for structured and sustained communication channels between IBC and the Jogye order to bolster engagement and people to people ties.

“By activating proper channels of communication between the IBC and the Jogye order, cultural connections between Koreans and Indians can be further elevated through the timeless teachings of the Buddha,” Jung said.

Jung also advocated to boost media diplomacy between India and Korea, citing Herald Media Group events and content such as the "Hello India" series as an example that helped bridge the information gap between Korea, India and the wider world.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in education, cultural exchange and digital outreach to broaden the relevance of Buddhist philosophy in contemporary society.

IBC also presented “From Gaya to Gyeongju: 50 Years of India-Korea Friendship through Buddha Dhamma,” underscoring shared spiritual heritage and deep cultural ties at Bexpo 2026.