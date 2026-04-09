A new swimwear drop in Seoul is drawing attention less for its bikinis than for the name attached to them: Jennie.

The singer’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis has been unveiled in Korea for the first time through a pop-up at Musinsa Empty Seongsu, running through April 21.

Under the theme “swim to street,” the capsule leans into pieces that move easily beyond the beach — a direction Jennie helped shape from concept to production, according to the company.

The collection reflects her off-duty style: sun-faded tones, relaxed silhouettes and textured details such as crochet knits and string bikinis.

Frankies Bikinis, founded in Malibu, California, has built a following among Generation Z shoppers and celebrities for its playful colors and body-conscious fits. The Seoul pop-up marks its first offline retail presence in Korea.

On display are not only the Jennie collaboration pieces but also the brand’s broader spring-summer lineup, including sleeveless tops, skirts and casual separates.

The collection is also available through Musinsa’s online store and 29CM.