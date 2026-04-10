Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival

The Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival is running through Sunday at the Wangin Doctor Historic Site in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province. Admission is free. The festival honors Baekje scholar Wangin through a lively parade led by traditional dance and pungmul performers, followed by local residents. Visitors can explore historical sites tied to Wangin while enjoying exhibitions centered on calligraphy and typography. Cultural programs also spotlight traditional crafts such as ceramics and Buddhist artistry, offering insight into Wangin’s influence on Japan’s Asuka culture. The festival blends history with interactive experiences, making it ideal for travelers interested in Korean heritage and humanities.

Cheongpung Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cheongpung Cherry Blossom Festival runs through April 19 at Cheongpung Lake in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province. Admission is free. Set against scenic lakeside views, the festival features cherry blossom-lined paths alongside live busking performances and local art shows. Visitors can enjoy themed photo zones, a nighttime laser show illuminating the blossoms, and outdoor movie screenings. A central lawn area provides space to relax and take in the spring scenery. With activities available day and night, the festival offers a well-rounded experience for families, couples and solo travelers seeking a picturesque spring getaway.

Jincheon Nongdari Festival

The Jincheon Nongdari Festival is taking place until April 26, around Nongdari Bridge and Chopyeong Lake in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. Admission is free, though parking fees apply. Centered on a thousand-year-old stone bridge, the festival offers a mix of cultural performances, exhibitions and hands-on programs. Highlights include opening concerts, a local song contest and traditional rituals, along with family-friendly activities such as pet programs and youth dance performances. Set in a scenic natural environment, the event provides a relaxed atmosphere for travelers interested in both heritage and outdoor experiences.

King Danjong Culture Festival

The King Danjong Culture Festival will be held April 24–26, in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province. Admission is free. The festival commemorates King Danjong of the Joseon Dynasty with historical reenactments, including a royal funeral procession and ceremonial rites. Visitors can enjoy parades, traditional tug-of-war events and cultural performances, along with food competitions and craft experiences. Additional programs include exhibitions, writing contests and a drone and fireworks show. With its blend of history and interactive events, the festival offers travelers a deeper look into Korea’s royal heritage in a scenic riverside setting.

Yangjae Art Salon

Set along Yangjaecheon, the Yangjae Art Salon is a multi-arts festival that blends nature, performance and local culture.

Visitors can explore weekly themed programs, from live busking at the Sunset Stage to a handmade market at Yangjae Atelier. The Healing Lounge offers picnic lawns, photo zones and book corners, while Bridge Dining features food trucks under Yeongdong Bridge. Special themed weeks include jazz, meditation and family-friendly activities.

The festival runs through May 17 at Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu. Admission is free, though fees are charged for select programs.