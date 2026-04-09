Tickets for Enhypen’s Seoul concert sold out through an exclusive offering to fans, agency Belift Lab said Thursday.

The group is slated to go live for three shows next month, which will kick off world tour “Blood Saga.” It will be livestreamed as well for those who could not secure tickets for the shows.

The forthcoming concert trip will have 30 shows spread across 21 cities. It will mark the group's first standalone shows in Latin America, held in Sao Paulo, Lima and Mexico City, followed by visits to five US cities. The Asian leg of the tour will begin in October encompassing four stops in Japan and three others in the region, ahead of a five-city European leg.

Separately, it surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify with “Bad Desire (With or Without You),” which fronted the sixth EP “Desire: Unleash,” last week.