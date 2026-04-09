Kim Jaehwan will return on April 22 with the digital single “I’ll Be There,” according to WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday.

It will mark his first new song in almost two years, since his seventh EP “I Adore,” which was released in May 2024. He had paused his career to serve his mandatory military duty as a member of the Army marching band.

The singer is set to resume his career in two tracks. He reunited with members of Wanna One and greeted fans at a meetup in Seoul on Monday. The event was held in celebration of the launch of “Wanna One Go: Back to Base,” the group's reality show that is to starts airing late this month. The 11-member project group disbanded in 2017 and will begin a new chapter with the show.