A South Korean professor has been reelected as a member of a UN committee monitoring social and human rights compliance, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Lee Joo-young, a research professor at Seoul National University Human Rights Center, will serve another four-year term starting 2027 on the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the ministry said in a release.

The CESCR, consisting of 18 human rights experts, is a UN body that monitors how countries implement the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. South Korea jointed the covenant in 1990.

Lee was among nine members elected for the 2027–30 term, alongside an Indian expert representing the Asian region. (Yonhap)