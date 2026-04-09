US President Donald Trump's administration is considering punishing some members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that he perceives as unhelpful to the United States during the Iran war, a report said Wednesday.

Citing US officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration is weighing the plan, which would involve moving American troops out of NATO countries deemed unhelpful to the US, and putting them in countries that were more supportive of the US.

The report did not mention South Korea or Japan, which Trump has openly criticized for not having acceded to his appeal to provide naval assistance to help reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, including sending warships to escort merchant vessels through the waterway.

The plan has gained support among senior administration officials in recent weeks, though it is "early in conception," the report said.

The report came as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte was in Washington to meet with Trump. (Yonhap)