US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States no longer needs naval assistance from North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies, South Korea, Japan or Australia to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing "military success" in ongoing operations against Iran.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post after calling on allies and partners to help reopen the strait that has been effectively closed by the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran. The crucial waterway carries about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

In a press availability later, Trump also said that NATO is "making a foolish mistake," showing his displeasure of NATO members' reluctance to accept his request for support in keeping the strait open, such as sending naval ships to escort merchant vessels through the channel.

"Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance -- WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"

Explaining what he calls "military success," Trump reiterated that the US has "decimated" Iran's military during a US operation, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," which kicked off in late February.

"Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!" Trump said.

The president noted that his administration has been informed by most NATO allies that they do not want to get involved with the US military operation, though he said almost every NATO ally "agreed with what we are doing."

"I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street -- We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," he said.

During a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the White House, Trump expressed his disappointment over NATO members' reluctance to militarily support the campaign to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

"I've long said that I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So this was a great test because we don't need them, but they should have been there," he said.

He added, "Everyone agrees with (the US operation), but they don't want to help ... We, as the United States, have to remember that because we think it's pretty shocking."

Trump also commented on the resignation of Joe Kent, a top US counterterrorism official who said in a statement that he cannot "in good conscience" support the war in Iran, and that the Islamic Republic posed "no imminent threat" to America.

"When I read a statement (from him), I realized that it's a good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat," he said, characterizing Kent as "very weak" on security. "Every country realized what a threat Iran was."

Then he justified the US military operation, pointing out Iran's nuclear threats and its regime's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump first made the call for NATO allies, South Korea and other partners to send ships to the strait, posing a diplomatically difficult task to them.

On Monday, Trump renewed the call, stressing that the US has provided security protection to the allies, including South Korea, noting the stationing of tens of thousands of troops in each country.

Seoul has struck a cautious note, vowing close consultations with Washington. (Yonhap)