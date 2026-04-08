Boy band Ampers&One returned after eight months with a clearer sense of identity, unveiling its fourth EP “Definition” as a statement of both direction and intent.

At a press showcase held at Nodeul Live House in central Seoul, the septet — Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah and Seungmo — framed the new release as a turning point, marking not just a comeback but the beginning of a new chapter.

The album is the group’s first in eight months, with members Mackiah and Kamden participating in the lyric writing for all tracks, placing particular emphasis on delivering a cohesive message.

“This album feels like a new start for us,” said Brian. “Over the past eight months, we’ve gained more experience on stage, and I think you can see that growth in this release.”

The EP, “Definition,” centers on the idea of defining oneself — not by external standards, but through self-realization. Siyun described it as an album about “recognizing that the ones who ultimately lift us up are ourselves, and moving forward with that mindset.”

That message carries through the main track, “God,” a trap-based dance track layered with ethnic synth sounds and an emotional undertone. Built around the double meaning of “God” and "gat" — a traditional Korean hat — the song expresses a desire to rise again while seeking strength and protection.

“It’s a song about praying to protect yourself and finding the will to stand back up,” said Seungmo. “When I first heard of it, the mix of Eastern sounds and hip-hop elements felt really fresh. We thought it could help us stand out among other K-pop groups so we really wanted to showcase it to the public as soon as possible.”

That sense of distinction extends beyond the music into performance. The choreography incorporates elements of traditional Korean dance, featuring precise, restrained movements and detailed hand gestures.

Leader Kamden said the group paid close attention to these details while preparing for the release.

“Because it was our first time trying this kind of concept, we studied traditional Korean dance extensively,” he said. “We focused on the smallest details in our gestures — from how our arms and hands looked when extended to how much strength we put into each movement — to bring out that feeling.”

The visual concept further reinforces this direction. The members appeared onstage in hanbok-inspired suits, featuring traditional patterns and accessories such as "norigae," underscoring the blend of modern K-pop with Korean cultural motifs.

Mackiah added that the group also studied historical dramas and films to better understand the mood and movement associated with traditional settings — an effort that took on added significance given the group’s multinational lineup, with members from the US, Canada and Australia.

Seungmo said this diversity ultimately strengthens the group’s musical identity.

“As a multinational group, we’re able to share and combine different cultures, which helps us connect with a global audience,” he said. “Incorporating Korean elements into that makes what we do feel new and distinctive.”

Despite the strong stylistic direction behind “Definition,” the group was careful not to define itself too narrowly. Kamden described Ampers&One’s identity as “multicolored,” shaped by the different backgrounds and strengths of its members.

“Rather than being defined by just one thing, I think our identity comes from all of us bringing our own different colors together,” he said. “We want to keep defining ourselves on our own terms.”

The album comes with increased competition, with multiple artists returning in April. Still, the members expressed confidence in their ability to stand out, pointing to the performance elements of "God" that they spent so much time perfecting.

Looking ahead, Ampers&One is set to launch its first live tour, “Born to Define,” beginning May 2. The group said it is preparing intensively for the shows, hoping to leave a strong impression as a live act.

As for their goals for this comeback, Brian summed it up simply: a shift in perception.

“Through this album, we want to grow from being seen as underdogs to becoming icons,” he said.