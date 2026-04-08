A new cultural initiative is seeking to introduce traditional Korean folk painting, known as minhwa, to American audiences through taekwondo studios.

Art and Bridge, the Korea Institute of Folk Painting Education and North Carolina-based JL Taekwondo Academy signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to expand the global reach of minhwa. Under the agreement, students earning taekwondo certification in the US will receive minhwa works of art as commemorative gifts.

Organizers expect roughly 1,000 trainees annually to encounter the works in the initial phase, offering a steady point of exposure to the traditional art form.

The program is designed to move beyond one-time cultural events by embedding minhwa into everyday spaces. Plans include supplying art for display in local taekwondo studios, where students, parents and surrounding communities can engage with the paintings in a familiar setting.

Art and Bridge said it aims to further develop a model that combines taekwondo and traditional visual art, with potential expansion to additional studios across the US. The company is also preparing to launch an online platform to make minhwa products more accessible to overseas buyers.

JL Taekwondo Academy will connect local studio networks, manage distribution of the commemorative pieces and assess demand for future expansion.

The initiative reflects a broader strategy of leveraging taekwondo’s global popularity to promote other elements of Korean cultural heritage. By pairing a widely recognized martial art with a lesser-known visual tradition, organizers hope to broaden both awareness and appreciation of minhwa beyond Korea.