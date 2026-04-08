SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company, announced the official launch of its new air conditioner smart factory in Guangzhou recently. The event coincides with the company's manufacture of its 100 millionth air conditioner unit since 2021, a milestone highlighting TCL's dedication to innovation and its growth in the global market.

Advanced Manufacturing and Sustainable Operations

The new Guangzhou smart factory, representing a total investment of nearly RMB 2 billion (approximately USD 290.42 million), has an annual production capacity of 8 million units and can produce one air conditioner every seven seconds.

The factory park spans 303 acres and features three 24-hour 'lights-out' factories, 15 advanced laboratories, and 10 intelligent production lines. An AI data supercomputing center orchestrates over 2,000 AI agents and a high-density network of industrial robots, enabling a fully automated production system for core components. This includes an ultra-high-precision heat exchanger production line that uses AI algorithms to improve operational efficiency by 41.7%.

In line with TCL's commitment to sustainability, the facility is a low-carbon industrial park. It features 50,000 square meters of solar panels and an AI-driven energy management system, resulting in a production process with near-zero waste and emissions.

"Producing 100 million units is a landmark achievement that reflects the trust of customers worldwide," said Du Juan, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. "By using AI and smart technology, we remain committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life while also contributing to a more sustainable future through energy-saving solutions and eco-friendly design."

Redefining Home Comfort Through AI-Powered Air Conditioning

TCL's flagship Smart Wing AI Healthy air conditioner uses the latest AI technology to set a new standard for the home. Integrating 11 innovative technologies, it enhances sleep, improves air quality, and creates a healthier living environment.

Its AI sleep technology uses millimeter-wave radar to sense a user's sleep status and automatically customize a dynamic sleep temperature curve, addressing common issues like difficulty falling asleep or waking up due to temperature changes. The AI comfort feature provides a gentle breeze that won't disturb sleepers, while the AI fresh air technology enhances oxygen levels and humidity, preventing issues like dry mouth. This holistic approach elevates the user experience from passive cooling to proactive, intelligent well-being.

TCL now ranks third for air conditioner sales volume worldwide, with products available in more than 160 countries and regions. Through its extensive network of 40 manufacturing bases, TCL invests in local economies, creates employment opportunities, and fosters the development of local industries.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology brand, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through two independent entities—TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 40 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.