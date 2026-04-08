Photos spotlighting South Korean first lady Kim Hea Kyung’s traditional attire during French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent state visit to Seoul have drawn attention on social media after being shared by the French leader’s official photographer.

Alexandra Lebon, the French president's official photographer, posted a series of behind-the-scenes images from Macron’s April 2–3 visit to Seoul on Instagram on Tuesday.

Among the six images were four close-up shots highlighting Kim’s hanbok and accessories worn during a state luncheon held at the Cheong Wa Dae on Friday. The post also included images of traditional ceremonial guards welcoming Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Lebon captioned the post, “April 3, 2026, State visit to Seoul, Republic of Korea,” along with hashtags referencing Macron, South Korea and the state visit. The post had garnered around 1,400 likes as of Wednesday morning.

The photographer paid particular attention to Kim’s yellow hanbok, which the presidential office said was chosen to evoke the color of forsythia — a symbol of spring — in hopes that the visiting couple would remember the season.

The wife of President Lee Jae Myung also wore a traditional norigae ornament featuring plum blossom-shaped metalwork tied with decorative knots, symbolizing a wish for lasting ties with the French guests.

Lebon further captured detailed shots of Kim’s accessories, including a pair of traditional rings and a decorative hairpin. The rings, identified as a plum blossom-patterned silver ssanggarakji crafted by master metal artisan Park Hae-do, are said to symbolize connection and unity.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Kim first encountered the piece at a government-hosted exhibition of cultural procurement items last month and chose to wear it for the occasion to promote traditional craftsmanship.

Kim has consistently worn hanbok during diplomatic events in order to promote Korea’s traditional attire.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.