Hyundai Movex said Wednesday it will showcase its latest smart logistics solutions at Modex 2026, North America’s largest logistics and supply chain exhibition.

The event runs April 13-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and is expected to draw around 1,200 companies and 50,000 visitors, including Dematic, Daifuku and Knapp.

Hyundai Movex will operate an open-concept booth designed to enhance accessibility and hands-on experience, organized into zones for robot demonstrations, physical equipment, digital twin technology and mock-ups.

Key highlights include a fleet parade of autonomous mobile robots, first unveiled at AW 2026, and an omnidirectional automated guided vehicle.

The company will also present a lineup of mass-produced systems, such as high-load and mini autonomous guided vehicles, alongside new solutions including low-profile AGVs, chatbot-enabled autonomous mobile robots for guidance and service, elevator-integrated delivery robots, next-generation equipment management systems and four-way shuttle systems.

A 3D digital twin solution is expected to be a focal point. The system will connect the exhibition site in the US with Hyundai Movex’s Cheongna R&D Center in real time, streaming operational data from key automation equipment. Its Vehicle Control System enables integrated monitoring across multiple sites.

Hyundai Movex said its exhibition slogan, “AI Robotics Automation Solution Partner,” underscores its aim to lead the automation sector and expand intelligent logistics innovation with global clients.