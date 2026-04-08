HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, Viet Nam has sustained a strong recovery trajectory, emerging as a standout performer amid the gradual rebound of global tourism. The country welcomed 21.1 million international arrivals, a 20.4% increase that significantly outpaced the broader Asia-Pacific region's 5% growth. Notably, this was the first time Viet Nam surpassed Thailand as the leading destination for Chinese leisure travellers.

To provide the latest updates on Viet Nam's real estate and hospitality markets, as well as regional developments, the MTE HCMC 2026 conference brought together more than 60 international speakers and over 1,400 senior industry leaders. Attendees included real estate developers, hotel owners, architects, design and project consultants, hotel operators, general managers, and industry experts from across Southeast Asia. The event reinforced MTE's position as a premier platform for industry exchange, leaving participants inspired and better equipped to navigate the next phase of growth.

Within the wider Southeast Asian context, the hospitality sector continues to benefit from strong economic fundamentals, supporting travel demand and ongoing hotel development. Viet Nam has emerged as a solid performer, underpinned by RevPAR growth of 15% compared to 2024, rising occupancy rates, and shifting source markets. These factors further strengthen the country's position as one of the region's leading destinations.

Looking ahead, the country is targeting 25 million international visitors this year, an expected 18.1% YoY growth, supported by sustained demand across key source markets. This momentum is underpinned by ongoing government efforts to enhance competitiveness, including visa policy liberalisation, expanded international air connectivity, infrastructure improvements, and strengthened destination marketing initiatives.

Impact of current geopolitical tensions

Despite this positive momentum, recent geopolitical tensions are introducing short-term challenges to global travel flows. The Middle East plays a key role as a global transit hub, connecting Europe and Asia-Pacific destinations and supporting a significant share of global intercontinental transit traffic. Disruptions affecting these hubs are therefore expected to impact inter-regional travel patterns.

At the MTE HCMC 2026, the region's largest annual real estate and hospitality conference held in HCMC, Mauro Gasparotti, Senior Director, Southeast Asia at Savills Hotels comments, "While Viet Nam remains a fundamentally resilient destination, recent geopolitical tensions are already causing short-term disruption to travel demand, with increasing cancellations, postponements, and re-routed itineraries across key international markets. Although global disruptions are affecting overall travel flows, the country expects to be comparatively less impacted due to its lower reliance on Europe and Middle East inbound markets and its strong positioning within short-haul demand from North Asia, particularly South Korea and China, where travellers may increasingly favour closer, more accessible destinations."

Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific at STR CoStar, notes, "Viet Nam's hotel market continues to demonstrate resilience, with positive performance trends observed across multiple segments. The ADR displays YoY growth across luxury, upper-midscale, and economy categories, with the extent of improvement varying by segment. Compared with several regional markets, Viet Nam has maintained relatively strong momentum. Destinations such as Phu Quoc and Da Nang are gradually improving their market positioning as they mature and develop further."

Phu Quoc fuelled by APEC preparation

From a supply perspective, future hotel development in the next three years will remain concentrated in coastal destinations, with Da Nang and Phu Quoc leading in pipeline volume. Phu Quoc is seeing accelerated development in preparation for APEC. According to Savills Hotels, more than 10,000 keys, equivalent to 70% of existing inventory, are currently under development and are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027 to support the anticipated influx of international demand tied to the event.

Mauro adds, "While APEC presents a significant demand catalyst, its success will depend not only on the delivery of new hotel supply, but also on the readiness of connectivity, local infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and the effective coordination across the broader tourism and service ecosystem."

Rethinking residential and hospitality for long‑term growth

As Viet Nam enters this next phase, attention is increasingly shifting from cyclical recovery to deeper structural reforms required to support long-term stability and demand creation across residential and hospitality sectors.

Hieu Do, CEO of VinaLiving, explains, "To move the real estate market forward, we must return to fundamentals and address structural issues with practical solutions. Residential affordability can only be solved through long-term financing mechanisms and transparent buyer support policies. In hospitality, the focus must shift toward disciplined supply management and value-chain–driven zoning, where content, culture, and activities become core products, helping destinations generate sustainable demand and overcome seasonality."

Urban branded residences gain momentum

Branded residences are receiving higher global interest, underpinned by sustained demand growth and expanded brand participation across key markets. Globally, the branded residence segment continues to build a strong presence, recording a compound annual growth of 10.9%, doubling the pace of hotel and real estate markets. By the end of 2025, 910 global projects were operational, with the top 10 hotel operators collectively managing portfolios of more than 400 branded collaborations.

In Viet Nam, the market has recently seen an increase in branded developments across the two key urban centres. These projects are also becoming more diversified in terms of positioning, expanding beyond the traditional luxury segment.

Uyen Nguyen, Associate Director, Savills Hotels, adds, "Viet Nam's branded residence market is reaching an important turning point, with a strong shift from resort developments to urban projects in HCMC and Ha Noi. The growth of this model is driven by several factors, especially the expansion of high-net-worth individuals and the strong trust buyers place in developments backed by international brands. As a result, branded residences are emerging as a key long‑term strategy for developers anticipating changing buyer profiles."

The conference program also featured a series of insightful keynote presentations and panel discussions from leading industry players, including Accor Hotels Group and Boutique Corporation, QUO, 10design, Mizumi.ai, GroupGSA, Club Med, Amadeus, RH1, and The PuLi, covering key themes across hospitality, real estate, design trends and technology.

The event was co-hosted by An Cuong and Savills Hotels, in partnership with Vietceramics, SALTO, and in collaboration with Hafele, Techcombank, Technal, Nha x Philippe Starck, BOSCH, Gaggenau, Cat Tuong, Hettich, HSBC, Atlas Concorde, Gessi, D-edge, TEKA, Matrix, LQ International, Precor, Syndacast, Unios, Zennio, alongside F&B partners and media partners.

For more information about the event, please contact: Ms. Lisa via Host@wehubyou.com.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including the MTE conference and the HoSkar Night networking event.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of MTE HCMC 2026.