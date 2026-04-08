SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda unveils a selection of trail running destinations across Asia, appealing to those seeking adventure and natural beauty. In 2026, trail running continues to gain popularity as more people embrace outdoor activities that combine fitness with exploration. Agoda's curated selection of destinations provides both unique terrains and cultural experiences, making them ideal for trail running enthusiasts looking to challenge themselves while discovering new environments.

Moc Chau, Vietnam is a trail runner's paradise with its diverse landscapes, including lush orchards, expansive tea plantations, and remote areas that remain largely unexplored by tourists. The region's natural beauty is complemented by the warm hospitality of local villagers, who often cheer on runners. The occasional marathons held here add to its appeal, and present organized events that allow participants to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture and stunning scenery.

Selangor, Malaysia features the challenging terrain of Gunung Nuang, the highest peak in the region. The dense jungle, steep inclines, and diverse wildlife create an adventurous environment for trail running. Runners can expect to encounter a variety of flora and fauna, adding an element of excitement to their journey. The natural beauty and occasional sightings of wildlife make it a compelling destination for those seeking both challenge and serenity.

Victoria Peak in Hong Kong provides a unique trail running experience with its stunning panoramic city views and accessible location. The narrow forest paths offer a challenging yet rewarding run, with the added convenience of being close to the bustling city center. The area is known for its well-organized races, making it suitable for both beginners and seasoned runners who wish to enjoy the blend of urban and natural landscapes.

Siem Reap, Cambodia offers trail runners the chance to explore the breathtaking surroundings of the Angkor archaeological site. The area's picturesque rice fields, quaint villages, and the majestic Angkor Temples provide a scenic and culturally rich backdrop for running. Local marathons enhance the experience, allowing runners to connect with the region's deep historical roots while enjoying the support of enthusiastic local communities.

Betong, Thailand, a border town near the Thailand-Malaysia border, plays host to trail running races such as the Amazean Jungle trails. The steep ascents and breathtaking views make it a captivating destination for trail runners seeking a more rugged experience. The presence of wildlife, including playful monkeys and exotic birds, adds to the allure of this natural setting.

Jeju Island in South Korea is renowned for its volcanic landscapes and lush forests, providing a diverse terrain for trail running. The island's mix of rocky paths and serene forest trails offers a unique running experience that challenges and delights runners. The occasional trail races on the island attract participants eager to explore its natural wonders, from dramatic cliffs to tranquil beaches, all while enjoying the island's refreshing sea breezes.

Jun Dong, Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Trail running is a fantastic way for seasoned runners and beginner enthusiasts alike to explore Asia's diverse landscapes. At Agoda, we are passionate about helping travelers discover these hidden gems, offering them the opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of each location. With our extensive network of accommodations and travel options, we make it easy for runners to plan their adventures and find the best deals."

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. For more information on these trail running destinations, visit Agoda's website and find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app.