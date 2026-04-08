School to host April 18 parent workshop, inviting non-SFS families to experience forest school curriculum

Seoul Foreign School said Wednesday that its British School had been designated South Korea’s first Forest School Development Center, marking the introduction of a structured outdoor learning model that uses natural environments to build students’ personal, social and practical skills.

The designation was granted by the UK-based Forest School Association, the sector’s leading professional body, and positions the school as a hub for promoting and supporting forest school education in Korea.

Forest schools incorporate cross-curricular learning that connects the natural environment with other areas of study. They also emphasize personal development, including teamwork and problem-solving, according to the association.

The school said it will hold a parent experience workshop on April 18, inviting families outside SFS to experience the forest school curriculum.

According to SFS, the forest school model helps students develop confidence, curiosity and resilience while learning to collaborate, take managed risks and think independently.

The school stressed that the program is not a one-off activity, but a holistic educational approach aimed at strengthening students’ social, emotional and academic development.

SFS said its 100,000-square-meter campus in Seoul, which includes woodland, makes it an ideal setting for such a program.

“Here, the woodland is not a backdrop; it is a classroom,” SFS said. “Children have the space and freedom to explore, discover and grow in ways that no four walls can offer.”

The school added that it bears a strong sense of responsibility as the only institution in Korea to receive the designation.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to providing an education that develops the whole child,” said Sarah Patterson, principal of the SFS British School. “It builds on our long-standing values and allows us to offer something truly distinctive, an environment where children can thrive, not only academically, but as confident, thoughtful individuals.”

Founded in 1912, SFS offers an international curriculum, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at the high school level. In addition to its elementary, middle and high schools, the school also operates a British School offering the English National Curriculum and the ICA.