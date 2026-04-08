The Italian Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday unveiled four Korean-language books on Italy, highlighting growing cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Among the four featured authors at the event, Jung Tainam said his latest book on Rome targets readers seeking a deeper understanding of the city.

In her remarks at the event, Italian Ambassador to South Korea Emilia Gatto described her residence in Seoul as a space where Italy and Korea meet, underscoring that bilateral relations have continued to deepen following the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024 and a year of cultural exchange in 2025.

She said the event brought together “friends of Italy” from architecture, literature, cuisine and regional studies, offering new Korean perspectives on Italy and growing interest beyond tourism into culture, history and the humanities.

“Do you know how many Koreans visit Italy, especially Rome, each year? It’s roughly around 1 million. This book was written for those who want to understand Rome more deeply,” Jung said in response to a Korea Herald question.

“It is not just for those who go to Rome to eat pizza and sightsee, but for those who ask what lies behind the city — its history, culture and art,” he added, noting that the book includes references to works by Caravaggio, some of which can be viewed free of charge in Rome.

Antonio Shim, a chef by profession, presented a guide to authentic Neapolitan pizza, covering both theory and recipes, while Lee Byung-seung shared a travel narrative on Sicily, discoursing on history, culture and rest.

Jung’s "Stories of Rome" explores the Italian capital through 22 historical and architectural sites, while Han Bong-soo offered a reinterpretation of Dante’s "Divine Comedy."