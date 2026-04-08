SHANGHAI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the commissioning of its 136,000-square-meter Smart Energy Center, Sigenergy has officially launched its inaugural utility-scale PV inverter. By integrating high-density hardware with millisecond-level control algorithms and AI-driven analytics, the solution addresses the industry's shift toward simplified system architectures and granular management for large-scale projects.

Sigenergy's utility solution leverages Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs to optimize thermal management and power conversion efficiency. Delivering a maximum output of 506kW, the unit enables a structural reduction in the number of inverters required per site, streamlining overall project scale.

Safety is the cornerstone of the Sigenergy platform, which utilizes a comprehensive protection suite to safeguard every critical electrical node.

Sigenergy transforms maintenance from a reactive task to a prescriptive strategy through the integration of intelligent hardware and software.

Embracing a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) philosophy, Sigenergy optimizes value throughout the project's lifespan. High power density reduces raw material consumption per kilowatt during manufacturing. In the operational phase, precision MPPT management and intelligent O&M reduce both the carbon footprint and the resource demands of onsite services. By focusing on lowering LCOE through precise engineering, Sigenergy provides the global market with a robust foundation for the clean energy transition.