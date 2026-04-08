Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 Opens this April, Showcasing the Heartbeat of Vietnam & Asian Factories

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains continue to evolve, international buyers are increasingly seeking sourcing destinations that deliver reliability, flexibility, and efficiency. In response to this demand, Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 will take place from April 22 to 24 (Wednesday to Friday), at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event brings together the pulse of Vietnam and Asian manufacturing in one dynamic sourcing platform.

Held at a pivotal time in the global sourcing calendar, the fair offers buyers a unique opportunity to connect directly with manufacturers, evaluate products in person, and secure supplies for upcoming production cycles.

Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia's most attractive sourcing destinations, bolstered by competitive production costs, a skilled workforce, and a stable business environment. Its strategic location and growing connectivity make it especially accessible for international buyers, with convenient direct flights from major cities across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

For buyers, attending the exhibition means more than discovery – it enables faster decision-making, reduced sourcing risks, and stronger supplier relationships through face-to-face engagement.

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026: A Premier Sourcing Event in Asia

Organized by Global Sources, Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026, held from April 22 to 24, is more than just an exhibition – it is a dynamic sourcing platform where international buyers can discover the heartbeat of Vietnam and Asian factories. The event features a diverse range of manufacturers from Vietnam and major production hubs across Asia, including Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, India, and South Korea, offering buyers a comprehensive and flexible sourcing network.

With access to more than 40,000 export-ready products, buyers can connect directly with OEM, ODM, and OBM suppliers, explore the latest product innovations, and build long-term partnerships with manufacturers offering competitive pricing, scalable production, and flexible MOQ solutions.

The 2026 edition is expected to welcome more than 12,000 buyers worldwide and 500+ verified exhibitors, showcasing products across four key sectors: Fashion & Accessories, Home & Gifts, Electronics & Home Appliances, and Printing & Packaging. Product categories include fashion apparel, footwear, textiles, furniture, home décor, household goods, consumer electronics, packaging solutions, and lifestyle products, effectively meeting diverse sourcing needs across global markets.

Strong Regional Manufacturing Base with 70% ASEAN-Based Exhibitors

A key highlight of Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 is the introduction of the ASEAN Pavilion, featuring a curated group of manufacturers from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines. This dedicated zone gives buyers a unique opportunity to explore the diversity, creativity, and rapidly growing capabilities of Southeast Asia's manufacturing sector. By bringing regional suppliers together in one location, the pavilion highlights ASEAN's increasing role as a dynamic, trend-driven sourcing hub.

In parallel, the E-commerce Pavilion is designed to support online sellers and digital-first businesses looking to expand into Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Covering everything from product sourcing and private labeling to logistics and cross-border strategies, the pavilion delivers practical, end-to-end solutions tailored to the needs of modern e-commerce players. This makes it a highly relevant and timely addition, aligning with the region's fast-paced digital commerce growth.

What makes the 2026 edition particularly unique is its strong regional manufacturing base, with over 70% of exhibitors operating factories in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia. This enables buyers to access localized production directly – helping shorten lead times, increase flexibility, and strengthen supply chain resilience. Together, these initiatives position the expo as a unique, on-trend sourcing destination, connecting global buyers with the real production strength of Vietnam and ASEAN.

Beyond the Exhibition: Curated Programs Driving Real Sourcing Results

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 goes beyond a traditional exhibition by offering a series of curated programs designed to maximize sourcing efficiency and deliver deeper industry insights.

The Industrial Seminars will feature a dedicated Sourcing Summit, bringing together industry experts from Vietnam, Europe, and across the global to share practical perspectives on real sourcing challenges, supply chain dynamics, and evolving market strategies. Discussions will focus on key issues such as sourcing execution gaps, production scalability, and navigating supply chain risks –providing buyers with actionable insights to make smarter, more informed decisions. In addition, the program includes a series of e-commerce-focused seminar sessions for online sellers, covering topics such as platform trends, cross-border strategies, and performance-driven growth in digital commerce.

A core highlight of the show is the Business Matching Program, which facilitates pre-arranged 1-on-1 meetings between buyers and suppliers based on specific sourcing needs. Selected VIP buyers, including Staples, Dollar General, Tchibo, Bunzl, Conrad, MM Mega Market Vietnam, Kohnan Vietnam, Comart, Test Rite, IMTRON, Exertis, CASETiFY, Logomark, VHC Brands, and others, have registered to participate and received dedicated support to ensure efficient, highly relevant connections. This year's program will feature a strong lineup of international buyers across various sectors, with sourcing requirements spanning fashion, home products, electronics, and packaging – from OEM/ODM partnerships to flexible, low MOQ production capabilities.

New for 2026, the Dynamic Fashion Runway will bring sourcing to life through four live showcase sessions featuring the latest collections directly on the exhibition floor. Buyers can gain real-time insights into trends, materials, and product applications in a dynamic, engaging setting. Complementing the business-focused activities, the Discovery Zone – DIY Workshops: Nón Lá (Conical Hat) and Key Chain Decoration offer an interactive cultural experience where visitors can customize traditional Vietnamese conical hats, adding a unique and memorable touch to their sourcing journey.

Be part of Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026! Register today to connect with top suppliers, discover thousands of export-ready products, and gain a competitive edge in global sourcing.

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