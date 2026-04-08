K-pop superstar BTS announced Wednesday that it will add three concerts to the Latin American leg of its "Arirang" world tour in October.

The group said on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse that it will stage one additional show each in Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The additions bring its total number of performances in the region to 14 across five countries, which also include Colombia and Brazil.

The updated October itinerary features performances in Bogota on Oct. 2-3; Lima on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9-10; Santiago on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16-17; Buenos Aires on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23-24; and Sao Paulo on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30-31.

The run marks its first full-group concerts in Colombia, Peru and Argentina.

BTS released its fifth studio album, "Arirang," on March 20. The release serves as the band's first full-group project since all its members completed military service.

The "Arirang" world tour will launch in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, with shows on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The tour will continue through 2027, staging a total of 85 shows in 34 cities worldwide. (Yonhap)