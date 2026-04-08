S-Oil said Wednesday it has donated 475 million won ($321,000) to support firefighters, in partnership with the National Fire Agency and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, at its headquarters in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

The donation will be used for various support programs this year, including medical expenses for injured firefighters, scholarships for children of fallen firefighters and awards for outstanding firefighters.

Since launching its “Hero Firefighter Support” program in 2006, S-Oil has provided continuous support for over 20 years to firefighters and their families who protect public safety and lives in Korea.

At the ceremony, the company also held an award event for the “S-Oil 119 Master Saver,” selecting 40 emergency responders who helped minimize injuries through prompt first aid.

Over the past two decades, S-Oil has implemented various initiatives under the program, including awards for hero firefighters, condolence payments for bereaved families, scholarships for children of fallen firefighters, medical support for injured firefighters and wellness camps for firefighter couples.

The company has provided a total of 11.2 billion won in support to about 3,904 firefighters and their families. In recognition of its contributions, S-Oil received the Volunteer Award at the 29th KBS 119 Awards in 2024 and CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi was appointed an honorary firefighter.