Ten songs from BTS’ fifth studio album “Arirang” remained on Billboard’s Hot 100, led by “Swim” at No. 2.

On the chart dated April 11, the lead single slid down a rung after a chart-topping debut the previous week, which saw 13 of 14 tracks spread among the Hot 100. The album is also spending a second week atop the Billboard 200, in a first for a K-pop group or artist.

The septet is embarking on a world tour named after the LP on Thursday with three nights of shows in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. It announced Wednesday the addition of Lima in Peru, Santiago in Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina to the tour stops. It will be the first time the band visits parts of South America as a full group.

The “Arirang” world tour has expanded to 85 shows in 34 cities.