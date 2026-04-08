NCT's Jeno and Jaemin are planning to visit six cities in Asia from mid-June, their label SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The pair, as subunit JNJM, will kick off the "Duality" fan meeting tour with a two-date meetup in Seoul on June 13-14. It will then fly around Tokyo, Jakarta, Macao, Kaohsiung and Bangkok until early August.

JNJM debuted as a unit in February with the EP “Both Sides,” which sold more than half a million copies. The mini album swept music charts at home and abroad, including Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

In March, the two wrapped up the NCT Dream's fourth tour. NCT Dream will reorganize into six members following the official departure of Mark Lee on Wednesday.