SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan is set to make a strong return to SIMTOS 2026, showcasing its "Taiwan Smart Manufacturing" initiative—bringing advanced technologies and actively seeking strategic collaboration with Korean industry partners to unlock global market opportunities together.

The showcase brings together six leading Taiwanese companies, alongside a broader Taiwan Pavilion of 20 enterprises, highlighting innovations in automation, precision engineering, and digital transformation. More than a technology display, the initiative reflects Taiwan's commitment to working closely with Korean partners to co-develop solutions, expand global market reach, and create new business value.

A key highlight will be the Press Conference & Exhibitor Presentation on April 14 at 11:00 AM, held at the Taiwan Smart Manufacturing booth (04B240, KINTEX 1 Hall 4). The event will provide Korean media and industry professionals with direct access to Taiwan's latest technologies and real-world collaboration opportunities.

Among the featured innovations, Kao Ming Machinery will present its advanced Friction Stir Welding (FSW) integration technology applied to machine tools. JAINNHER will showcase its high-precision grinding solutions, while CAMPOWER will demonstrate high-performance automation powered by its proprietary roller cam technology. SunUs will introduce a new planetary gear design that effectively eliminates backlash. HIWIN will present its UR ultra-load roller guideway featuring advanced dustproof and self-lubrication systems. Meanwhile, Walrus Pump will highlight innovative pump solutions designed for both machine tools and data center applications.

Taiwan and Korea share strong industrial complementarities. Taiwan's strengths in flexible manufacturing, precision components, and system integration make it an ideal partner for Korean companies seeking to enhance competitiveness and expand into global markets. Taiwanese companies are not only showcasing technology—they are actively looking for the right partners in Korea to collaborate, innovate, and win in the global market together.

This initiative is guided by Taiwan's International Trade Administration (TITA), implemented by the Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (PMC) and TAITRA, and jointly organized by TAMI and TMBA.