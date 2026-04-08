North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The military did not immediately disclose details such as the type or flight range of the projectiles.

The launch came after Pyongyang rejected Seoul’s suggestion that it had responded positively to President Lee Jae Myung’s expression of regret over a recent drone incursion incident.

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday evening, North Korea dismissed such views as “wishful interpretation,” saying South Korean officials were making “daydream-like” remarks by portraying its response as an “unusually friendly” signal.