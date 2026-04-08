South Korea recorded its largest-ever monthly current account surplus in February, driven by a semiconductor upcycle and strong exports, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The current account surplus totaled $23.19 billion in February, up sharply from $13.26 billion in January, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

It marked the highest monthly surplus ever, surpassing the previous record of $18.7 billion set in December 2025.

South Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, extending its winning streak to 34 consecutive months, the second longest in history.

In 2025, the country posted its largest annual surplus on record at $123.05 billion, exceeding the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015. (Yonhap)