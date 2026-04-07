SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid evolving global economic conditions, South Korea is exploring a distinctive approach to economic stimulus – one that goes beyond traditional fiscal or monetary measures, and instead focuses on mobilizing consumption.

At the center of this approach is the Donghaeng Festival (K-Shopping Festa or 동행축제 in Korean), a nationwide initiative led by Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups, literally meaning a "shared journey" or collective participation. What began as a seasonal sales campaign has evolved into a nationwide mechanism designed to channel spending toward small businesses and local economies.

A Nationwide Consumption Framework

The April 2026 edition illustrates the scale of this effort. Over a 30-day period, the festival brings together more than 33,000 SMEs and micro businesses across approximately 200 distribution channels, while connecting consumption to more than 50 regional festivals nationwide.

Scale alone does not explain its significance.

The Donghaeng Festival operates as a coordinated system. Travel, cultural events, and retail promotions are not run in parallel – they are structurally linked. Visitors are drawn into regional areas through festivals and tourism programs, and that movement is then converted into local spending across traditional markets, neighborhood stores, and small business networks.

The result is a deliberate circulation of demand – redirecting consumption away from concentration in major urban centers toward a broader economic base.

Government as Market Catalyst

This level of coordination does not emerge organically. It is actively enabled by the government, which brings together central ministries, local authorities, and private-sector platforms into a single operational framework.

Rather than acting as a direct market participant, the state functions as a catalyst – aligning incentives, lowering participation barriers, and synchronizing fragmented actors. Discount schemes, digital vouchers, and partnerships with major retailers and financial institutions are designed to accelerate consumer spending while ensuring that it reaches smaller businesses.

In effect, policy is used not to replace the market, but to organize it.

Impact on Small Businesses

For small and micro enterprises, the effects are immediate.

Many operate with limited financial buffers, making short-term demand fluctuations critical. The festival creates concentrated periods of high visibility and purchasing activity, allowing businesses to generate revenue, improve cash flow, and stabilize operations within a relatively short timeframe.

This is particularly significant outside major metropolitan areas, where local businesses are more exposed to declines in foot traffic and consumer demand.

Measured Economic Effects

The economic impact is increasingly measurable.

In 2025, three rounds of the Donghaeng Festival generated substantial sales volumes:

Notably, indirect sales – reflecting spillover effects into surrounding commercial areas – account for a significant share of total activity. This suggests that the festival's impact extends beyond official sales channels, stimulating broader local economies.

Local Economies, Tangible Effects

At the regional level, the outcomes are more modest in scale but highly concentrated.

Previous editions drew tens of thousands of visitors to local events, including around 18,000 visitors to Jeju Island, one of Korea's primary tourism destinations, and approximately 9,000 visitors to Gwangju, a major regional city in the southwest.

For participating businesses, sales generated through these regional programs ranged from KRW 708 million (USD 470,000) to KRW 2.017 billion (USD 1.34 million) per cycle.

Such figures may appear limited in aggregate terms, but they represent meaningful gains for small merchants and local producers – where incremental revenue can directly affect business continuity.

Expanding Market Access

Another defining feature is the integration of distribution channels.

Participating firms are able to access a wide range of platforms simultaneously – from e-commerce and live commerce to department stores, hypermarkets, and convenience retail networks. This reduces structural barriers that typically limit small businesses' access to larger markets.

The result is not just increased sales, but expanded visibility.

Beyond Short-Term Stimulus: A Model for Consumption-Led Growth

The Donghaeng Festival also serves a broader function in revitalizing domestic consumption. By aligning retail promotions with tourism and cultural experiences, it encourages both Korean consumers and international visitors to participate in local spending across regions.

For domestic households, the festival lowers the threshold for consumption through coordinated discounts and incentives, creating timely opportunities to re-engage with everyday spending. For international visitors, it offers structured entry points into Korea's local economies – connecting travel experiences with neighborhood markets, regional products, and small businesses.

In this way, the initiative reinforces consumption not as a one-off response, but as a more sustained pattern of spending – linking short-term demand activation with a more resilient domestic consumption base.

Beyond its immediate impact, the model also carries broader policy implications on how consumption can be effectively mobilized.

The Donghaeng Festival demonstrates how domestic demand can be activated in a targeted and inclusive way – by integrating tourism, culture, and retail into a unified system that engages both residents and visitors. Rather than treating consumption as a passive outcome, it is actively designed and guided toward sectors and regions where its impact is most needed.

This approach builds growth not through isolated interventions, but through coordinated participation at scale – where individual spending, whether by local consumers or international tourists, contributes to a broader economic effect.

In a period defined by uncertainty, it offers a practical proposition: that strengthening domestic consumption – supported by both local demand and visitor spending – can provide a more stable foundation for economic resilience.

Rather than relying solely on large-scale policy shifts, the Donghaeng Festival suggests that growth can also be built through coordinated, everyday spending – distributed across regions, sectors, and communities.