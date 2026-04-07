South Korea has taken note of remarks by US President Donald Trump that Seoul is not doing enough to support US efforts in its war against Iran, an official at the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Trump has criticized South Korea, Japan and European allies for not helping the US reopen the Strait of Hormuz, such as by sending warships to escort commercial ships through the waterway, amid the conflict in the Middle East.

"We have been paying close attention to President Trump's repeated remarks," Park Il, foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a press briefing.

"The government will carefully review the matter and make a judgment in close coordination with the United States," he said.

Seoul has reportedly reached out to Washington seeking to clarify Trump's recent remarks and was told they were not directed specifically at South Korea, but rather reflected broader disappointment over US allies not responding to his calls for assistance.

Both sides share the view that Trump's comments would have no impact on the bilateral alliance, including efforts to implement trade and security commitments as agreed under the joint summit agreements, sources familiar with the matter said. (Yonhap)