진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Why does spring make you feel tired?

기사 요약: 춘곤증은 계절 변화에 따른 일시적인 피로로 여겨질 수 있지만, 몇 주 이상 지속될 경우 빈혈이나 갑상선 질환 등 건강 이상 신호일 수 있다.

[1] If you have found yourself fighting off yawns despite getting a full night’s sleep, you are not alone. As the weather warms and sunlight stretches into the early evenings, many begin to feel unusually drowsy or sluggish.

yawn: 하품하다

drowsy: 졸리는

sluggish: 활력이 없는, 느린

[2] In Korea, this familiar seasonal fatigue is commonly called "chun-gon-jeung," which literally translates to "spring tiredness."

fatigue: 피로

[3] Doctors stress that this isn’t a disease but a physiological adjustment period. As winter transitions into spring, the body is suddenly asked to recalibrate its internal rhythms.

physiological: 생리학의

recalibrate: 재조정하다

[4] Still, the fact that spring fatigue isn’t an official medical condition doesn’t mean the tiredness is imagined. Headaches, mild dizziness, digestive discomfort and a waning appetite can accompany the mental slowdown, and when these symptoms persist, it becomes harder to push through the workday as usual.

dizziness: 현기증

wane: 약해지다, 줄어들다, 시들다

appetite: 식욕

accompany: 동반하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10708709

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638