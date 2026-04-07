A mass nap contest will take place at a riverside park in the South Korean capital next month, as city officials look to promote rest and outdoor leisure for urban residents.

The event, dubbed the “2026 Hangang Nap Competition,” is scheduled for May 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the multipurpose plaza in Yeouido Hangang Park.

Participants will gather along the Han River and compete to demonstrate the “best nap” using their own preferred methods. Organizers will provide items such as yoga mats, beanbags and camping chairs to create a relaxed environment.

The contest will select about 170 participants through an application process, with organizers reviewing applicants' submitted stories before making final selections.

The event is part of the city’s “Reading at Hangang Park” program and was inspired by scenes of visitors dozing off while reading by the river. Officials said the competition is designed to offer a break from daily routines and encourage rest and recharging.

Rules are intended to preserve a quiet setting. Participants who wake up, stand, use the restroom or cause disturbances such as phone noise after the competition begins will be disqualified.

Judging criteria will be announced on the day of the event, with prizes awarded to the top three participants.

Applications will open at 11 a.m. on April 16 through the event’s official website, with further details available on the program’s online and social media channels.